Affidavit: Hollywood man burns construction business in attempt to cover stolen chop saws

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A Hollywood man is arrested after burning a Lowcountry construction business in a attempt to disguise a stolen chop saw.
Robert Brown, 54, is charged with second degree arson. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison investigated the incident and ruled the fire was intentionally set by means of an open flame.
Several work trucks were parked near the business and were in clear sight of a surveillance camera. Prior to the fire, two chop saws were located inside of the work trucks and one them were reported stolen by the construction business earlier that morning, the affidavit states.
Brown attempted to pawn a Sithl chop saw for $400 at a pawn shop on Savannah Highway, the affidavit stated.
It added the fire started inside of the back room located at the back of the office building where the backdoor was unsecured.
“Brown set fire to the office building to disguise the theft of the chop saw he pawned the morning of the fire," SLED officials say.
Brown’s bond is set for $200,000.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.