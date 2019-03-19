Cooler and breezy today across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A continuous stream of high clouds pushing through the Southeast today is leading to a partly to mostly cloudy sky and helping to keep temperatures cool. Expect a breezy and cool afternoon with highs today only in the low 60s. We’ll keep a close eye on a developing area of low pressure off of our coastline which could bring another round of clouds, and perhaps a few showers, on Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will range from the 50s north of I-26 to the 60s south, where more sunshine is possible. Spring officially begins on Wednesday at 5:58 in the evening and Spring-like weather will follow for the rest of the week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday through the weekend with temperatures warming from near 70 on Thursday to the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.