Cops: Man breaks into 20 Summerville storage units, found with $100k worth of property

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Investigators say they recovered $100,000 worth of stolen property after arresting a 37-year-old man accused of breaking into 20 Summerville storage units.
Summerville police officers arrested John Garren Hart Jr. of North Charleston on March 5. He was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
“During the search of Hart’s residence approximately $100,000.00 worth of stolen property was recovered,” Summerville police officials said.
Hart is locked up at the Dorchester County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond for attempted burglary 2nd degree, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, fifteen counts of burglary 2nd Degree, and six counts of burglary 3rd degree.
On March 5, a victim reported that collectibles had been stolen from his storage unit at Morningstar Storage.
Police say the suspect was captured on business’ video surveillance that day parking a red truck along the fence which he cut to enter the property.
According to police, the suspect was then seen driving the truck away from the scene with items in the bed of his truck.
Officers say the suspect was then located, and during a traffic stop, authorities say they found stolen goods within the truck.
The investigation began on Feb. 28 when several people reported that someone had stolen their items, which included a set of golf clubs and a racing bike, at their units at the Morningstar Storage.
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say Hart was also responsible for multiple burglaries at the Global Self Storage facility where he stole numerous items including musical equipment.
