Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker to participate in CNN town hall, other events in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - New Jersey Senator and presidential hopeful Cory Booker is scheduled to participate in a series of events in South Carolina, one of which will be a televised town hall broadcasted on CNN.
Booker will participate in two events on Saturday, March 23. The first will be a “Conversation with Cory” at 11:30 a.m. at the Freedom Temple Ministries Gym in Rock Hill. The second will be a community forum on economic inequality with the Worker Hero of South Carolina, South Carolina Democratic Party Black Women’s Caucus, and The Talented Tenth. The second event will take place at the Cecil Tillis Center in Columbia at 4 p.m.
The final event, as announced by CNN, is a town hall in Orangeburg moderated by CNN anchor Don Lemon. The town hall will air on Wednesday at 10 p.m. on CNN.
This will be the third trip Booker has made to South Carolina since announcing his bid for the White House in February.
