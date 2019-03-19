Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker to participate in CNN town hall, other events in SC

Booker will participate in two events on Saturday, March 23. The first will be a “Conversation with Cory” at 11:30 a.m. at the Freedom Temple Ministries Gym in Rock Hill. The second will be a community forum on economic inequality with the Worker Hero of South Carolina, South Carolina Democratic Party Black Women’s Caucus, and The Talented Tenth. The second event will take place at the Cecil Tillis Center in Columbia at 4 p.m.