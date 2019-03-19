Deputies: Man arrested for numerous bench warrants including attempted murder

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies, U.S. Marshal fugitive task force and Charleston County deputies arrested a man wanted for numerous bench warrants inlcuding attempted murder.
Kendrick Smalls was wanted out of Charleston County for numerous general sessions bench warrants for various violent crimes to include attempted murder.
Deputies say, Smalls barricaded himself inside of his home for over an hour in the Greenhurst Subdivision on Tuesday morning.
While searching the house, deputies discovered a firearm as well as a bullet resistant vest.
Smalls has been turned over to Charleston County deputies.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.