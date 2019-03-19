EPA bans sale of chemical in paint stripper which killed North Charleston man

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Late last week, the United States Environmental Protection Agency banned the manufacturing, import, processing and distribution of methylene chloride in all paint removers that can be used by the public.
The same chemical killed Drew Wynne in October 2017 while he was using Goof Off paint stripper on the floors on his North Charleston coffee shop. The coroner’s report, provided by the family, says Drew died of exposure to toxic Methylene chloride fumes.
In a release last week, the EPA cited deaths from the chemical for the reason why its being banned.
“After analyzing the health impacts and listening to affected families, EPA is taking action to stop the use of this chemical in paint removers intended for consumers,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said.
The EPA proposed banning DCM from consumer products in 2017 but that rule was delayed. Retailers such as Lowes committed to phasing out the paint stripper in 2018.
Drew’s mother, Cindy, had previously pushed for the ban after her son’s death.
“It’s mixed,” she said."We’re happy that other consumers will be saved, saddened that EPA and Lowes and chemical companies didn’t put limits on this in previous years,"
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.