Extras needed for new HBO show filming in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The new HBO series “The Righteous Gemstones” starring John Goodman, Danny McBride and Adam Devine is currently filming in Charleston.
All races and types are needed and all extras are paid. If you are 100 percent available on any date listed here and are interested in filming, follow the guidelines below for consideration:
Submissions should be sent to TRGrequest@gmail.com with heading being your age, gender and the date or dates you would be 100 percent available. (Example: 37, Male Avail 3/18).
Submissions should include two current photos (a close up and full length). Photos can be taken by cell phone.
Also included should be name, phone, age, height/weight, clothing sizes, description of any visible tattoos and color/make/model/year vehicle (as your vehicle could get camera time as well). Anyone submitting for a date must be 100 percent available. This means able to arrive as early as needed (even if that is 5 a.m.) and stay as long/late as needed to complete the scenes.
