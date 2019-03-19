$17K project at Joint Base Charleston may be cut to fund Trump’s border wall

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - President Donald Trump’s National Emergency declaration in order to fund a southern border wall means that other military construction funds may have to be reallocated.
On a Department of Defense list of “2808 projects,” known as projects which could have its funding put toward the wall instead, is one at Joint Base Charleston -- specifically $17,000 for a fire & rescue station on the base.
The Department of Defense is able to reallocate and pull funds from other military construction projects because of Section 2808 of the U.S. code, which states in part the following
“In the event of a declaration of war or the declaration by the President of a national emergency in accordance with the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) that requires use of the armed forces, the Secretary of Defense, without regard to any other provision of law, may undertake military construction projects, and may authorize the Secretaries of the military departments to undertake military construction projects, not otherwise authorized by law that are necessary to support such use of the armed forces. Such projects may be undertaken only within the total amount of funds that have been appropriated for military construction, including funds appropriated for family housing, that have not been obligated.”
The Joint Base Charleston project was put on the list because the money hasn’t been awarded for the project yet and the money wouldn’t be awarded for the project until after Sept. 30, 2019.
DoD officials say no military housing, barracks, or dormitory projects will be impacted. Even though the Joint Base Charleston project appears on the list, DoD officials say that it doesn’t mean the funding initially meant for it will now be used to fund the wall.
Joint Staff with the U.S. Northern Command will further analyze the list to decide which projects may be cut or cancelled.
When asked for further comment about the possibility of project funding being reallocated to the border wall, a Joint Base Charleston spokeswoman directed Live 5 to a spokesman for the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
Department of Defense spokesman Chris Sherwood stated Tuesday that no decision has been made about any project on the list. He added that a specific decision on reallocating funds meant for the Joint Base Charleston fire station and putting them toward the wall has not yet been reached.
