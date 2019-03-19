Lowcountry girls learn about aviation careers at Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - About 120 middle and high school girls from about a dozen local schools got an up-close look at several aviation careers Tuesday morning.
The annual Women in Aviation Career Day was held at Joint Base Charleston and included representatives from the military, Boeing and local colleges. One of the highlights of the day was a tour of a C-17 aircraft.
“I’ve never been on a C17," sophomore at Fort Dorchester High School, Logan Rattley, said. “I never knew what it looked like on the inside and I got to look at how it looked and functioned and how the crew functions.”
The career day was sponsored by the 315th Airlift Wing and Women in Aviation committee, a group that encourages women to seek career opportunities in aviation. You can read more about the group: here. The career day also included an essay contest where three students won scholarships.
“We want to show them what the military does, what aviation careers there are," Senior Master Sergent Valerie Langford, said. “We have colleges represented as well as corporate entities like Boeing, just to give them an idea that there things to do in the military for women that are far being anything they can dream about.”
According to a 2017 statistic from the Federal Aviation Administration, of the nearly 609,306 active pilots in the United States, only about seven percent are women and women account for almost 30 percent of the more than 671,222 non-pilot aviation jobs in the United States.
“Diversity is the Air Force’s mission and we feel that having women of all races and ethnicities is one of the greatest things," Langford added. "And today women need to know that we can do anything because girls rock!”
