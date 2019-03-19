Man accused of forcing boy into woods, touching him inappropriately

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old in a wooded area Saturday evening was arrested.
A 12-year-old told police he escaped after he was approached by 22-year-old Animir Roberts on a trail off Tuckaseegee Road, forced into the woods and inappropriately touched.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Tuckaseegee Park. Police say the boy pushed Roberts and ran off before flagging down an unmarked patrol car.
Officers were able to find and arrest Roberts a short time later. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail and charged with first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with additional information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.