Mother gives birth to 15-pound ‘miracle’ baby, breaks hospital record

ELMIRA, NY (WETM/CNN) - A New York couple is celebrating the birth of their second miracle child, a girl who weighed in at 15 pounds, making her the biggest baby on record born at the hospital.
Just a few years ago, Joy Buckley and her husband thought they would never have a child of their own. They were told by doctors they had a less than 15 percent chance of becoming pregnant.
But after the birth of their second child, the Buckleys are sharing their story in order to give other couples struggling with infertility hope.
“Don’t give up because it’s right there. It’s definitely right there. My kids are total proof of that,” Joy Buckley said.
Harper Buckley was born March 12 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. At birth, she weighed 15 pounds and 5 ounces and was just over 23 inches long.
The baby was the biggest born at the hospital, according to their records from the past 30 years.
“I knew she was going to be big, but I didn’t anticipate a 15-pound baby,” Joy Buckley said.
Harper was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to have her sugar and oxygen levels monitored. Her mother says seeing the little girl in the NICU is hard, but she knows she will be going home soon.
With Harper’s birth, the Buckleys became a family of five. After trying to get pregnant for about seven years, the couple decided to adopt. Then, in May 2016, Joy Buckley found out she was pregnant, later giving birth to an 11-pound boy.
“The thing I’ve always wanted to do in my life was be a mom,” Joy Buckley said. “Finding out the first time, I was overjoyed, and then, the second time, I was just like, ‘I’m going to be a mom to three kids now.’ It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
