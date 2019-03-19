Mt. Pleasant votes to add as many as 33 firefighters over next several years

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - To keep up with growth in the town, Mount Pleasant voted to add more firefighters to its fire department in the future.
The town is also looking to add more ladder trucks to its fleet.
“The requested ladder truck would be 15,” fire chief Mike Mixon said. “If we went to minimum four personnel on each engine that would possibly be 18. So 33 is a possibility. But it could also be fewer depending on how we structure the deployment model. 33 would be the high end.”
Last week, the town council voted to equip the fire department with four firefighters per apparatus over the next five years., according to councilman Kevin Cunnane.
