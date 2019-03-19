N. Charleston man arrested on 20 child porn charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been arrested on 20 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
William Germelman White Jr., 50, was arrested on March 14 by Internet Crimes Against Children investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and is facing 20 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to White, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Each count is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.