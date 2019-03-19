‘No regrets:’ NAN leader says he’s not sorry for shutting down CCSD board meeting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina coordinator for the National Action Network said on Tuesday that he has no regrets and will not be silenced after shutting down Monday’s Charleston County School District board meeting.
Elder James Johnson led protesters into the CCSD meeting Monday afternoon, causing it to come to an abrupt halt.
"I'm sick and tired of these white folks and this racism with our kids,” Johnson shouted to the board on Monday “It aint happening no more. I mean it. it aint happening no more."
Johnson said on Tuesday that’s he’s standing by what he said as he protested the school board.
“They know right now we’re not playing and that’s just the beginning of civil disobedience,” Johnson said. “We will continue this, we will be at every school board meeting.”
Johnson was protesting the failing schools in North Charleston and the closure of a North Charleston charter school.
“It will be appropriate again to shut the meeting down,” Johnson said. “Until they come up with a plan to educate our kids. Listen to me carefully: Over a hundred years our kids have been failing.”
In a statement from CCSD officials, it stated the protest was disappointing.
“Rather than wait for one of two scheduled times for public comments, the group shouted and disrupted the meeting as elementary students were being called to the front of the room to be recognized for their accomplishments,” CCSD officials said in a statement.
The statement also said the protest was an unacceptable method of engagement.
Johnson said he’s going to do it again.
“We will continue this,” Johnson said. “We will be at every school board meeting.”
When asked how the board would get business done if they were interrupted at every meeting, Johnson said it doesn’t matter.
“They've been failing our kids for 100 years right now. It doesn't even matter," Johnson said.
District officials were planning on taking a vote on preliminary actions steps to turn around its low performing schools.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.