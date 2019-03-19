North Charleston group planting 600 flowers to celebrate Earth Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - National Earth Day is still a few weeks away but a group in North Charleston wants to make sure the flowers are in bloom on the big day. Volunteers will clean up Park Circle and plant more than 600 flowers on Tuesday morning.
The early Earth Day celebration has been around for about four years but it’s a part of the clean city sweep program that has been running in North Charleston for more than 20 years.
Volunteers who love the communities that they live in come though every Wednesday to clean, plant flowers and do whatever it takes to keep those spaces beautiful.
The garden in Park Circle is maintained solely by volunteers. All of the flowers are donated from Church Creek.
One of the most important types of plants that will be installed is the milkweed, because it’s the only plant the monarch butterfly will lay eggs on.
The programs coordinator, Carmen Hanlon, has been doing this for over 20 years and she says this garden is a gift.
“"When I walk out in this garden every morning, I don't know what might be blooming. But it's a gift every morning. It's like somebody is giving me flowers. Because I walk out here and it might be the hydrangeas that’s blooming that morning. It may be the allium, but every morning it's a new gift."
Volunteers are encouraged to come out from 9 a.m- 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.