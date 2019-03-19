Police alerting motorists as flooding expected in Charleston this week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are alerting motorists as weather conditions could bring possible flooding to the Charleston area this week staring on Tuesday morning.
Charleston police officials say motorists should anticipate possible traffic disruptions and road closures Tuesday, March 19th through Thursday, March 21st in the City of Charleston because of minor to moderate coastal flooding from morning and evening high tides.
“Based on the projected tides, motorists can expect flooding to occur at Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street, Hagood Avenue and East Battery, among other streets in the city that flood during minor to moderate coastal flooding from high tides,” Charleston police officials said.
Authorities are encouraging motorists to use caution and don’t drive around barricades at flooded intersections.
“Police are asking citizens to plan their trips into and out of downtown Charleston accordingly based upon the tide schedule,” CPD officials said."They’re also asked to plan for the potential of extended drive times as a result of the possible road closures and detours."
