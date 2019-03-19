Police: Mt. Pleasant driver ignored stop sign, hit child in crosswalk

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A driver was ticketed Tuesday morning in an auto-pedestrian crash in Mount Pleasant, according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. officers responded to Park West Blvd near the recreation center for an auto-pedestrian crash.
A crossing guard had activated flashing yellow lights and was in the crosswalk with a stop sign held up to opposing traffic, Googe said. A white SUV heading into Park West switched from the right lane to the left lane as the driver entered the crosswalk where he hit the juvenile.
The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
