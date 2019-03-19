Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal drive-by shooting at N. Charleston manufacturing plant

Police seeks the public's help in locating a Honda CR-V involved in a fatal drive-by shooting. (Source: North Charleston Police)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 19, 2019 at 9:53 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 9:57 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -North Charleston police is seeking the public’s help in locating a SUV that was involved in a fatal drive-by shooting.

Police say a blue Honda CR-V was the getaway car involved a fatal drive-by shooting in a parking lot of Cummins Turbo in North Charleston on Thursday night.

Anyone with information about this incident or vehicle is asked to contact Detectives at 843-740-2863. Or call or text Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111.

Shortly after 7 p.m. last Thursday, North Charleston police officers responded to the parking lot of the Cummins Turbo Plant on Palmetto Commerce Parkway for a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

“On scene, officers located the male victim who was later pronounced deceased,” said NCPD spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim left the ARD Warehouse facility and proceeded to the parking lot of the Cummins Turbo Plant when people inside of a vehicle drove up and fired shots striking the victim.

The suspects then fled the area

