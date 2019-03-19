Report: 2 apartments, 5 cars hit by gunfire in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two apartments and five cars were hit by gunfire Saturday night in Summerville, according to the incident report released Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of James Street at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday night after receiving calls from people hearing 15 to 20 gunshots in the area.
When they arrived on scene, they found two apartments and five cars in the area hit by gunfire, according to the incident report. Witnesses stated in the report that they saw people running behind an apartment after the gunfire was heard along with a vehicle quickly leaving the scene.
Deputies are still searching for the suspects, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rick Carson.
