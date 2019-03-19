SC Harm Reduction Coalition offers Fentanyl tests to drug users to curb rise in overdose deaths

“We have such a long history, especially if you go all the way back to the 80s, on what happens when you use drugs. You’re frowned upon; you’re thrown in jail; you’re thrown into a mental institution; you’re given zero to little help,” Bertin said. “So, the first time we run into them, it’s kind of like a stand-off. Are you going to trust me? Are you going to take what I’m offering? And usually by the second or third time, they are calling us, asking us for help, asking us, ‘what do I do in this situation? Where do I go for this? I want to seek recovery; I don’t want to do this anymore; my friends are dying; what do I do?’ And we have the answers.”