SCDOT to have lights on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge fixed within next few weeks

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say they will have power restored to the lights on I-526 in the next few weeks.
The fixtures near the Don Holt Bridge have been out for more than two years.
A project team has previously used drones to get aerial footage of the bridge’s electrical and communication systems which run underneath and alongside the bridge
SCDOT says the lights should be on by the first week in April at the latest. Officials also want to warn drivers that even when the lights come back on, there may be some issues given the amount of bulbs that have to be replaced.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.