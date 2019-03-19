Seabrook Island residents claim town is ‘anti-dog’ as they petition to change beach rules

SEABROOK ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - More than 100 residents on Seabrook Island have signed a petition to change beach rules regarding when dogs have to be on leashes.
Under the current beach rules, Seabrook Island requires all dogs to be on a leash during most of the day during its summer months, which starts on May 1 and ends on Oct. 30.
A group of residents say that should change.
In the petition, residents site an “anti-dog sentiment which the town council has historically had.”
“Laws and regulations should be based on a demonstrated need not opinions,” the residents wrote. “What is puzzling in part, is that the residents of Seabrook Island have embraced pet ownership in such large numbers and yet rather reasonable regulations are rejected.”
This effort has been spearheaded by Jim Dobson, a dog owner on Seabrook. He, along with other residents, want the town to chop three of the months off what is considered summer.
Under their proposal, the on-leash timeframe would run from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“Quite honestly there’s no one out on the beach in September, October, and May,” Dobson said. “It’s a holiday to holiday thing.”
Seabrook Island Mayor Ron Ciancio received the petition and wants to discuss it during the town’s Ways and Means meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ll decide where we go from here,” Ciancio said.
Seabrook Island is not alone in restricting when dogs have to be on leashes on the beach during the summer. Neighboring Kiawah Island is already under its summer “on-leash” hours.
Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island do not allow dogs on the beach at all during most of the day between May 1 and Sept. 30.
Hilton Head is similar. It does not allow dogs on the beach between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from the Friday before Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Isle of Palms is a little different and just requires dogs to be on leash after 9 a.m. between Apr. 1 and Sept. 14.
