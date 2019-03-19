Walterboro nursing home filed 29 reports of accidents and incidents in February

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Veterans Victory House in Walterboro filed 29 reports of accidents and incidents happening at the facility in February, according to new data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Nursing homes are required to file a report any time there is an accident or incident at the facility.
The reports for Veterans Victory House list several cases that fall under the category “neglect or exploitation, suspected or confirmed abuse.”
Reports filed by Veterans Victory House staff in February also include two instances with a category that uses terms like “severe burns,” “lacerations,” or “severe injuries that could include medical equipment malfunction or misuse.”
A spokesperson for Veterans Victory House said the staff has to select pre-written categories, so often times the incidents are not as serious as the category may indicate.
Several other nursing homes in the Charleston area filed incident and accident reports in February, but most only filed about one to four reports.
The spokesperson for Veterans Victory House said a big reason they filed more reports than others is because of the size of the home.
“Veterans Victory House is a 220-bed skilled nursing facility, which is one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in South Carolina,” Veterans Victory House representative Jay Bloomer said. “Therefore, there are more opportunities for reportable incidents/accidents compared to smaller facilities.”
Bloomer also said DHEC requires two reports to be submitted for every incident--a 24-hour report and a 5-day report.
That means Veterans Victory House only had about 15 incidents in February, rather than 30 like the number of reports would indicate.
“Veterans Victory House takes seriously its responsibility to report and to thoroughly investigate each incident,” Bloomer said.
