The Citadel falls at home to Georgia Southern, 6-2

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team got six hits from the top two hitters in the lineup, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell, 6-2, to Georgia Southern Tuesday night at Joe Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: Georgia Southern 6, The Citadel 2
Records: Georgia Southern (10-9), The Citadel (7-13)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Riley Park)
Key Plays
- The Bulldogs were able to get baserunners, but were not able to capitalize. The Citadel finished the game 1-for-16 with runners on base.
How it Happened
- The Eagles got on the board in the fourth inning after a leadoff single was followed by a run-scoring double from Noah Ledford.
- GS added to the lead in the fifth as a fly ball was lost in the sky, resulting in a RBI double. The play was followed by a sacrifice fly by Noah Searcy.
- A passed ball and a throwing error allowed two more runs to score before the sixth run scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
- The Bulldogs got their two runs in the eighth as Tyler Corbitt doubled off the scoreboard in the left field and scored when Ben Peden blasted the next pitch deep into the night in right field.
Inside the Box Score
- Jordan Flanders (0-3) turned in a strong start as he allowed just one run on four hits over four innings.
- Tyler Owens (2-0) picked up the win for the Eagles, allowing two runs on eight hits and seven strikeouts over seven-plus innings.
- Tyler Corbitt finished the day 3-for-5 with three doubles. He doubled just inside the bag at first, over the head of the left fielder and off the top of the scoreboard in left field.
- Jeffery Brown also collected a three-hit day out of the leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases.
- Ryan McCarthy and Will Bastian also doubled to left as the Bulldogs had six of their 10 hits go for extra bases.
- Ben Peden hit his third home run of the season in the eighth. The ball came off the bat at 104mph and traveled and estimated 380 feet. It was his second homer in the last three games.
- Will Pillsbury did not allow a hit over 1.1 innings. He helped his cause by snaring a line drive right him and turning it into a double play.
- Ian Foggo struck out the side in a scoreless top of the ninth.
On Deck
The ‘Dogs return to action tomorrow night as they travel to face Winthrop. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.