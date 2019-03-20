Clemson Advances to NIT Second Round with 75-69 Win Over Wright State

Notes: Clemson improves to 20-13 overall … head coach Brad Brownell won his 169th game at Clemson – leaving him just eight shy of tying Cliff Ellis for the most in Clemson history … Clemson improves to 14-4 in Littlejohn Coliseum this season … Marcquise Reed notched his 28th 20-point game of his career – tying him for eighth all-time with Horace Grant (1983-87) and Terrell McIntyre (1995-99) … it was also Reed’s 70th double-digit scoring game – tying him for 16th all-time with Butch Zatezalo (1967-70) and Larry Nance (1977-81) … Reed now owns 1,466 career points at Clemson and stands 12th all-time in Clemson history … for his career, Reed owns 1,995 points – just five shy of the 2,000-point club … Reed now has 584 points this season – tying Jaron Blossomgame for the eighth-most in a single-season in Clemson history … Elijah Thomas eclipsed the 1,000-point club for his career with 17 points tonight … Thomas collected three blocks and now has 179 in his career at Clemson, which stands eighth all-time.