Confederate monument in Salisbury defaced for second time in 7 months

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Confederate monument in downtown Salisbury has been splashed with paint for the second time in the last seven months.
Overnight, someone splashed paint on “Fame,” the statue in the median of W. Innes Street and Church Street in Salisbury. The paint mainly landed at waist level of the statue that depicts a dead Confederate soldier and what has been variously described as an angel or a muse.
There is also what appeared to be yellow paint on the base of the statue and the street.
“It is regretful when any person or group feels the need to engage in vandalism,” Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins told WBTV. “It’s much more productive to have deliberative discourse. Let’s use our energies and brain power to collaboratively address our differences of opinion regarding Fame.”
Clyde and another volunteer began to clean and remove the paint by mid-morning. Later in the day, William Meng, owner of Prestige Pressure Wash, finished the clean-up job.
Salisbury Police say they are investigating the vandalism and are checking surveillance cameras for any clues as to the parties responsible.
In August, paint was splashed on the monument.
By mid-morning on August 18, about a dozen volunteers had shown up to start removing the paint from the statue. The owner of Prestige Pressure Washing also came to the site and used his equipment to clean the monument.
By early afternoon the paint was gone. No charges were ever filed in that case.
