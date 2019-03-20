Cool start to Spring across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An area of low pressure off to our northeast will wrap around occasional clouds and cool temperatures today. Expect more clouds and cooler temperatures the farther north you are located. There is a slight chance of a shower across Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. Highs will range from the low 50s in Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties to the 60s across area south of I-26. SPRING officially begins at 5:58 this evening. Under a partly cloudy sky tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s again tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will start a stretch of gorgeous weather across the Lowcountry. Expect sunny skies each day through the weekend with highs warming from 70 on Thursday to the mid 70s by Sunday.