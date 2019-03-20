Deputies searching for suspect in Lowcountry shooting that sent one to hospital

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies are looking for a man for his involvement in a shooting last weekend, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.
Bobby Miller, 40, of Cue Street, is believed to have been involved in a shooting Saturday when a man was wounded in the upper body, Walker said.
Orangeburg County Sheriff LeRoy Ravenell said investigators were able to determine the victim and Miller were arguing prior to the shooting.
He is being sought on an attempted murder charge. anyone has any information on Miller’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
