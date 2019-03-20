Families displaced after North Charleston fire damages two mobile homes

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two families have been displaced after a fire in North Charleston damaged two mobile homes Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was on the 7000 block of Stall Road where witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke from homes that were on fire.
North Charleston, Charleston, and St. Andrews fire departments responded at 2:57 p.m.
“Units arrived on scene and found two mobile homes on fire,” NCFD officials said."Firefighters made entry in to the homes and extinguished the fires."
The Red Cross is assisting two families who were displaced because of the damage. No injuries were reported.
The North Charleston Fire Department released the following additional information:
Remember these important fire safety tips: Fire and smoke develop and move very fast during a house fire.
According to FEMA, you could have less than two minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Plan and practice a family escape in case of a fire.
Follow these simple steps to make your own family escape plan:
- Draw a map of your home, including doors and windows
- Find two ways out of every room
- Make sure doors and windows are not blocked, windows are functional
- Choose an outside meeting place
- Test your smoke alarms by pushing the test button (#TestItTuesday)
- Have your family practice the escape plan.
Make sure you have working some alarms in your home.
“Half of all home fire deaths happen at night, when people are sleeping,” says Chief Bulanow. “So install one on every level of your home, in every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas.” Make sure that everyone in your home knows how to get outside and where to meet if the smoke alarm sounds.
