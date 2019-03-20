“Fetal heartbeat” bill proposes abortion restrictions, stirs up controversy

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina State House representatives are considering a bill that would make it illegal for women to get an abortion if the doctor can detect a heartbeat from the fetus.
The SC Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act proposes requiring medical professionals to test for a detectable heartbeat before performing an abortion on a pregnant woman.
“Fetal heartbeat is a key medical predictor that an unborn human individual will reach live birth,” the bill reads.
Members of the American Civil Liberties Union in Charleston voiced concerns about the bill, arguing the change to abortion laws would restrict women’s rights in South Carolina.
Susan Dunn, the legal director for the ACLU, will travel from Charleston to Columbia on Thursday to speak out against the proposed legislation at the State House.
However, a spokesperson from the Charleston County Republican Party said the party supports the new abortion bill.
They see the bill as a way to preserve and protect life. The party also agrees that a heartbeat is a critical indicator of human life.
The bill goes before the Constitutional Laws Subcommittee on Thursday at 9 a.m. in Columbia.
