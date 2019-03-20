Former fellow inmate of man accused in sex assault of 81-year old says suspect offered money to kill her

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - In the third day of the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing an 81-year-old woman, the man’s former fellow inmate claims he asked him to hire someone to kill the victim.
Aaron Capers, 19, is on trial in Berkeley County on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.
Prosecutors rested their case on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say in December 2017 Capers forced his way into the elderly woman's Goose Creek home where he forced her to perform a sex act and then robbed her.
The judge did not allow the media to identify or record the former inmate’s testimony. The inmate testified that in early 2018 Capers passed him a letter and notes that asked if he knew anybody he could pay to do a hit on someone. He said in one of the notes Capers offered to pay $2,500 for the hit on the elderly woman. The former inmate said one of the notes said to knock off the woman so it looks natural and that he needed her to disappear because she’s the only witness.
He testified that Capers also gave him specific information about the victim, that she was 81 and lives alone with a dog. The inmate also said that Capers gave him a diagram of the house and the name of the neighborhood.
He testified that he decided to give the letter, notes and diagram to his attorney because he didn't want to hurt an innocent victim and it was the right thing to do.
The jury is expected to get the case on Thursday after closing arguments.
He was 18 at the time he was accused of forcing his way into the home of an 81-year-old woman on Dec. 21, 2017, in the Cadbury subivision off St. James Avenue. Capers is accused of forcing her to perform a sex act at knifepoint, then taking her cash and debit card. The following day, investigators released images from surveillance cameras they say showed Capers using the victim’s debit card at a gas station on Dorchester Road.
The trial for Capers began Monday and the accuser, who we are not identifying, told a jury a man wearing dark clothing and a Halloween mask showed her a knife several times and then forced her to perform a sex act. She also testified her attacker wanted her debit card and PIN.
The woman said she didn’t know the number but would drive him to her bank to get money out of her account. She told jurors when the garage door opened she ran to her neighbor’s house across the street for help.
Prosecutor Bryan Alfaro told jurors Capers, who lived in the woman’s neighborhood, ran to his house.
Alfaro said police got a search warrant and found the mask used in the attack at the house.
The prosecutor also said witnesses will testify that Capers tried to pay someone to kill the woman while he was in jail for the other charges.
Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday in the case. Capers’ mother, Sharon, an attorney, is serving as her son’s defense lawyer.
Capers is also accused in a murder-for-hire scheme in May 2018 for which he faces one count of solicitation to commit a felony, according to SLED spokesman Thom Berry. Capers is accused of offering to pay someone $2,500 to murder another person, Berry said. The current trial will not decide whether Capers is guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme.
