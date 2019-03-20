Former fellow inmate of man accused in sex assault of 81-year old says suspect offered money to kill her

The judge did not allow the media to identify or record the former inmate’s testimony. The inmate testified that in early 2018 Capers passed him a letter and notes that asked if he knew anybody he could pay to do a hit on someone. He said in one of the notes Capers offered to pay $2,500 for the hit on the elderly woman. The former inmate said one of the notes said to knock off the woman so it looks natural and that he needed her to disappear because she’s the only witness.