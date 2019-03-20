James Island incorporation bill has support and critics

“The Conservation League has concerns about the language in the bill because it would enable one municipality to “leap-frog” over another municipality in order to annex unincorporated properties,” Communities and Transportation Program Director for the Coastal Conservation League, Jason Crowley, said. “This is in conflict with the existing definition of contiguity, which requires unincorporated parcels to share a continuous border with a municipality. Furthermore, the bill does not provide any language to allow statutory standing for property owners or municipalities to challenge this type of annexation if they are opposed to such an action. We hope that the legislature will address these issues before the bill is ratified.”