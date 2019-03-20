James Island incorporation bill has support and critics

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An old argument is back on the table in the South Carolina State House. Representative Peter McCoy’s HB 3661 would allow unincorporated areas of James Island to rejoin the town.
Hours before the bill was approved and sent to full committee, Mayor of James Island, Bill Woolsey, wrote a long note of support for the bill on Facebook.
“This bill will give the former residents of the Town of James Island an opportunity to return. Approximately 45% of those who were in the Town in 2011 are currently in the unincorporated area of James Island. Ever since the Town was reincorporated in 2012 for the fourth and final time, we have worked to give all of our former residents an opportunity to return,” Woolsey wrote.
The bill clarifies the meaning of the term “contiguous" as it relates to municipalities annexing property.
The Coastal Conservation League and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg traveled to Columbia on Wednesday morning to oppose the bill.
“The Conservation League has concerns about the language in the bill because it would enable one municipality to “leap-frog” over another municipality in order to annex unincorporated properties,” Communities and Transportation Program Director for the Coastal Conservation League, Jason Crowley, said. “This is in conflict with the existing definition of contiguity, which requires unincorporated parcels to share a continuous border with a municipality. Furthermore, the bill does not provide any language to allow statutory standing for property owners or municipalities to challenge this type of annexation if they are opposed to such an action. We hope that the legislature will address these issues before the bill is ratified.”
Currently, property must be touching a city or town for it to be incorporated. City of Charleston spokesperson, Jack O’Toole, confirmed Mayor Tecklenburg was at the meeting to oppose the bill.
“The first principle of annexation law is that a city must always exist within clearly defined borders on a map. This bill would turn that principle on its head by allowing certain municipalities to annex neighborhoods that exist entirely with the boundaries of other jurisdictions, which plainly defies common law, common practice and common sense. That’s why Mayor Tecklenburg opposes the granting of that power to any municipality in the state, including his own," O’Toole said.
Both the Town of James Island and the James Island Public Service District have expressed support for the bill. The James Island Public Service District is a special purpose district that often provides services across district lines.
“Step by step, this process would allow the Town to be reunited,” Woolsey said.
Annexing into the town or into the city would give residents of unincorporated areas representation and bring power in the municipality that impacts them most.
Neighborhoods would also be able to join the town if 25 percent of registered voters petition. Bill 3661 must pass through state legislation before this goes forward.
