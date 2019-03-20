Lawsuit claims West Ashley bar over-served customer who caused serious accident

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A West Ashley bar is being sued by a Berkeley County woman who claims they over-served a customer who crashed into her car, seriously injuring her.
Meagan Smalls filed the suit against the Charleston Sports Pub last Thursday. It’s regarding an incident that happened in March 2016.
According to the suit, the customer was served beer and several rounds of liquor shots.
The suit says states Christopher Smith was extremely intoxicated and still allowed to drive.
According to the suit, the bartenders at the Charleston Sports Pub on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard should have known that Smith was intoxicated.
The suit states after leaving the bar Smith drove through a construction site on the Wando Bridge on Highway 41. He apparently disregarded a flag man and crashed into a car driven by Smalls.
The suit states Smalls had to be cut out of her car and was taken to the hospital. Her attorney says Smalls had to have several surgeries.
According to the suit, Smith wound up pleading guilty to felony DUI with great bodily injury.
Smalls is asking for a jury trial and wants the sports pub to pay for damages.
Perry Freeman, who owns the sports pub, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
