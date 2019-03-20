Lowcountry mayors testify against bill which would allow state to stop localized plastic bag bans

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry mayors including Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin all went to Columbia Wednesday to testify against a bill during a senate subcommittee hearing.
Bill 394 would ban any more city bans on plastic and would leave further decisions up to the general assembly. It would also overturn most bans put in place by communities in South Carolina.
The testimony came during a senate labor, commerce and industry committee hearing.
“We wanted to be here not to debate thickness of plastic bags, but to ask you to respect our right to govern and respect our 87,000 citizens the way you represent your districts in the state of South Carolina,″ Haynie said. " When I hear people say this should be done at the state level instead of the town level, I cringe the same way you must when the same people say let things be regulated out of Washington instead of out of Columbia.... We’re just asking you to respect home rule."
Tecklenburg also cited overwhelming support from residents (97 percent) surveyed on a single-use plastics ban, as well as enthusiasm from local businesses and the Chamber of Commerce.
“When we had the passage at the city council it was amazing. We had more than 200 people speak in favor of this ordinance for our city. Many young people including whole classes at James Island Elementary School came and we had hundreds of letters from students supporting the ban. It was just an incredible amount of public support. I will share with you that the only voices against the passage of our ordinance were the paid representatives of the industry,” Tecklenburg said.
Charleston County Council is voting on the third and final reading of banning plastic bags countywide on Thursday. Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant, James Island, the City of Charleston and Sullivan’s Island have all passed bag bans at the city level.
“I will leave you with this thought," Goodwin said. “If tourism is the goose that lays the golden egg for South Carolina, why would we want to create a bill that kills the goose? We might have one feast off that goose after we pluck it, but then we’re going to go hungry for a long long time."
