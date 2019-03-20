Lowcountry resident wins $250K prize with scratch-off ticket

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - An Andrews resident who won a quarter-million dollars after purchasing a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket plans to return to work despite the big win.
The winner, who was not identified by lottery officials, purchased the ticket at China Chill on North Fraser Street in Georgtown, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Julie Huffman said.
“My eyes got big after scratching the ticket, and I feel like I’m in limbo,” the winner said. “That’s a quarter-of-a-million dollars!”
The winner said he or she plans to pay off some bills and get a new car. Lottery winners in South Carolina have the option to remain anonymous by state law. But the winner did not indicate any immediate plans to quit working.
“I’m headed right back to work tomorrow,” the winner told lottery officials.
China Chill will receive a $2,500 commission for having sold the winning ticket.
Huffman said two top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 instant $250,000 Wild Cherries game. Odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 700,000, she said.
