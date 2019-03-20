More residential units may coming to Mt. Pleasant development

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - An ordinance change going before Mount Pleasant’s planning commission would practically double the number of residential units at the Ferry Wharf development on Harry M. Hallman Blvd.
The amount of residential units could go from 73 to 150.
When the development was unveiled at the end of 2018, developers and town officials emphasized it being a mixed use space that includes condos, shops, office space and hotel rooms.
This amendment would allow the new property owner to add nearly 80 more condos without compromising space.
The planning commission is also looking into combining the waterfront district and boulevard district to improve roadways in the area.
They would also add more bus pullouts and shelters on Harry M. Hallman Jr. Boulevard to increase public access to the waterfront.
