Mount Pleasant residents get first look at Shem Creek area management plan

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - On Tuesday, the public had a chance to give their feedback on a plan aimed at protecting Shem Creek.
Cranston Engineering is the firm chosen to prepare an area management plan for Shem Creek.
The firm had a chance to present its initial report and get public feedback.
The project is a result of an effort by the Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Task Force. The task force was appointed by the town.
In 2017 they identified a study area as a focus for this plan.
The main focus with this first public meeting was to receive input about the plan in hopes of tackling issues like development, parking, and boat traffic issues on the creek.
“The mission is to promote, preserve, and protect the unique history, nature, and economy of the Shem Creek study area,” said Thomas Robertson, president of Cranston Engineering.
The baseline data offered a series of issues and possible opportunities to explore for potential solutions.
Some of the possibilities brought up were things like expanding dock space and increasing public access to the creek. But the one thing people want is to make sure the shrimp fleets are included in the conversation.
“Those shrimp fleets are important. They’re an important part of this town. They’re an important part of this community, and we don’t want to see them go away," said Mount Pleasant resident John Writhe.
There will be another public meeting on May 21 where the firm will talk about potential future scenarios for the dock
