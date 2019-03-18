New cameras, license plate readers installed throughout Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department now has eyes in over 900 areas of the city.
The city installed new license plate readers and city cameras.
The license plate readers were funded by a Department of Justice grant for $37,000. The eight new license plate readers can be found on Highway 17 Bypass near the Myrtle Beach International Airport and on Farrow Parkway.
"They’re part of our network of license plate readers,” said Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Thomas Vest. “We do have coverage at all entrances and exits points of the city.”
The city also installed 20 new city cameras. Vest explained that many of those new cameras were added on city buildings.
"These cameras have allowed us to solve crimes that would have taken us months and weeks and now we’re solving crimes in days and hours. We’re protecting the people in the city, we’re doing a great job of keeping people safe and these cameras are one of the ways that we do that,” Vest said.
The new additions brings the total number cameras in the city to 899 and total number of license plate readers to 37.
