NMB sports bar offers $1 million for perfect March Madness bracket

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s the goal of millions of people to fill out the perfect March Madness bracket, and one North Myrtle Beach bar offering $1 million for perfection.
“March Madness is always a great time of year. The atmosphere changes. We decided to add the million-dollar bracket, just to give something back and something new, something fun to offer,” said Hickory Tavern General Manager Matt Nugent.
One million dollars paid out over 40 years, no strings attached and all for the prefect bracket. That’s the challenge set out by Hickory Tavern in North Myrtle Beach.
The odds of filling out a perfect bracket is more than one in 9.2 quintillion, and nobody has ever gotten close to ever filling out the perfect bracket. But one thing many have learned, when it comes to March Madness, anything can happen.
“You don’t win unless you try. It’s that 16 seed beating the one seed. It had never been done until last year. Why can’t this be done?” Nugent said.
