Police: Man shot while sitting in car in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A man was shot while sitting inside a car in Summerville on Tuesday night, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on Langley Drive around 11:10 p.m. for a shooting and spoke with the victim who said that he and a friend were going to hang out and smoke marijuana.
The victim said he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in the driveway of the complex waiting for his friend. The friend then got into the front passenger’s seat for a minute and then walked away.
After the friend walked away, the victim told the officer that a man with short dreads wearing a hoodie came out from the woods and shot him once, the report stated.
The officer saw one bullet hole in the victim’s car and later details that the victim’s friend was uncooperative during the investigation into the shooting. Police searched the complex and didn’t find a suspect, but used K9s to find a black Smith& Wesson 15-22 rifle with a magazine on the ground in a pile of leaves nearby, according to the report.
