Police: SC man with arm in a sling steals drugs from Lowcountry pharmacy

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville police are looking for a man with his arm in a sling who stole drugs from a Lowcountry pharmacy.
Police say a man with his arm in a sling entered the Walgreens on 54 Old Trolley Road and stole several bottles of Oxycodone, Promethazine with Codeine and cough medicine.
Police say the man claimed he had a prescription and demanded bottles of medicine on Tuesday around 9:27 p.m.
He handed the pharmacist a piece of paper which stated “get all strengths of Oxycodone and Promethazine with Codeine. I am armed with a gun”, the police report states.
The pharmacist told police she gave the man eight to 10 bottles of Oxycodone.
He then demanded that she give him more bottles of Promethazine with Codeine and a bottle of cough medicine, the police report states.
Police describe the alleged robber as an skinny male, average height, wearing all black with a goatee.
