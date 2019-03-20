Powerball Jackpot soars to $550 million before Wednesday night drawing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Powerball jackpot has soared to $550 million, making it the game’s eighth largest top prize in history.
If someone were to win, he or she would be the first Powerball jackpot winner of the year. The last time someone won the jackpot was back in December. Since then, it has rolled over 23 times.
The cash option is $335 million before taxes.
A ticket to play costs $2. A player has to choose five numbers between one and 69 and then pick one Powerball number between one and 26. If all the numbers match, someone just became a half a billion dollars richer.
The odds of winning are one in 293 million.
The drawing is at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. If no one wins, the jackpot will grow, and the next drawing will be on Saturday.
