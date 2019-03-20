Prescribed burn scheduled for N. Charleston naval weapons station

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the area of the naval weapons station in North Charleston on Wednesday.
The fire will start at 10:30 a.m. and last until approximately 6 p.m.
The burn will be conducted by trained natural resources professionals and is coordinated with the South Carolina Forestry Commission.
The purpose of the fire is to reduce natural fuel loads in the woods as well as restore ecosystems and suppress forest diseases.
Anyone who wants more information on the burn is asked to call Joint Base Charleston at 843-794-7951.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.