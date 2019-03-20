SCHP: One hospitalized after crash on US 52

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
A 4-door Acura was traveling west on U.S. 52. When traffic slowed in front of the car, the driver ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch which caused the car to overturn, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Matt Southern.
The driver was taken to Trident Hospital and the extent of the injuries is unknown.
