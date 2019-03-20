South Carolina Picks Up Midweek Win at Furman

Furman opened the scoring in the third as a leadoff walk led by an RBI triple from Jabari Richards. The Gamecocks answered with five runs in the top of the fourth. Quinntin Perez opened the frame with a double to the gap in left. He went to second on Noah Campbell's sacrifice bunt and scored on TJ Hopkins' double to right. Hopkins came home as Luke Berryhill single to right, making it 2-1 Carolina. The Gamecocks then scored three unearned runs after a throwing error brought in Berryhill and Brady Allen's single up the middle scored a pair.