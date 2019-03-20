Stretch of Springtime Temperatures Ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High clouds from an offshore system should clear out overnight. Expect one more another chilly start to the day Thursday morning before a warm up kicks off! Overnight lows should drop to the mid 40s under mostly clear skies. Thursday afternoon should feel comfortable with high temperatures near 70s under mostly sunny skies. In fact, high pressure will keep a calm weather pattern in place while temperatures warm. Get ready for a few beautiful days! Highs should be at or near 70 degrees through Saturday.
Warmer air pushed in by the end of the weekend and highs should top out in the mid/upper 70s Sunday. A dry forecast is on tap until next week so get outside and enjoy these temperatures!
Coastal Flood Advisory is likely this evening ( 6 - 9 pm) and tomorrow morning (7 - 11 am)
Moderate Risk for rip currents until 8 pm this evening
TONIGHT: Clearing skies and feeling cool; LOW: 44.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, not as cool; HIGH: 70.
FRIDAY: Sunny and comfortable; LOW: 45, HIGH: 71.
SATURDAY: Sunny and comfortable; LOW: 48, HIGH: 70.
SUNDAY: Warm and mostly sunny; LOW: 48, HIGHl 77.
MONDAY: Warm with increasing clouds late; LOW:56, HIGH: 78.
TUESDAY: Cooler with sct’d rain possible; LOW: 56, HIGH: 70.
WEDNESDAY: Chilly with the possibility for sct’d rain; LOW: HIGH: 63.
