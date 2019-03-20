Stretch of Springtime Temperatures Ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High clouds from an offshore system should clear out overnight. Expect one more another chilly start to the day Thursday morning before a warm up kicks off! Overnight lows should drop to the mid 40s under mostly clear skies. Thursday afternoon should feel comfortable with high temperatures near 70s under mostly sunny skies. In fact, high pressure will keep a calm weather pattern in place while temperatures warm. Get ready for a few beautiful days! Highs should be at or near 70 degrees through Saturday.