Tigers Strike Early To Down Cougars 13-1

In the first inning, Logan Davidson crushed a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, then the Tigers manufactured three more runs. In the third inning, Jordan Greene belted a three-run homer, his third of the season, then Kyle Wilkie hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to up Clemson's lead to 9-0. The Cougars got on the scoreboard on a two-out error in the sixth inning. The Tigers added four runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by pinch-hitter Matt Cooper's two-run double.