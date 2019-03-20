Wild Dunes Resort to build new hotel expected to open in 2021

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Wild Dunes Resort announced plans Wednesday for a new 153-room hotel to expand the amount of meeting space available within two years.
The new hotel will bring the total of available guest rooms and suites available to 400, in addition to 240 existing vacation rental homes and condos, according to Lou Hammond Group spokesperson Gina Stouffer.
The new event space will also include a grand ballroom with pre-function space and a rooftop ballroom and event terrace with 270-degree panoramic ocean views. Once complete, the resort will be able to welcome groups of up to 650 attendees, Stouffer said.
“The new hotel will further enhance Wild Dunes Resort’s reputation as Charleston’s beloved barrier island resort,” Wild Dunes Resort Managing Director Frank Fredericks said. “With more meeting space than other hotels and resorts in the Charleston area, we give large groups, meetings and wedding parties the chance to experience a Charleston getaway that simply wasn’t available before.”
The expansion is also set to include a 14-treatment room destination spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a welcome center.
Resort officials hope the new hotel will be a haven for meetings, groups and wedding parties.
Wild Dunes Resort occupies 1,600 acres of oceanfront paradise with a variety of accommodations including the AAA Four-Diamond Rated Boardwalk Inn, The Village, private condos and luxury home vacation rentals and offers championship golf, nationally-ranked tennis, award-winning recreation, spa services and restaurant options.
