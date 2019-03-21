Bucs walkoff Eagles 3-2 for perfect midweek

CHARLESTON, S.C. – On a wet, cold night it was the fiery Eddie Hiott who tossed 3.0 scoreless innings of relief and Justin Dahill’s game-winning, pinch-hit walkoff single to lift the Charleston Southern baseball team to a huge 3-2 win over Georgia Southern Wednesday evening from CSU Ballpark.
CSU (8-15) saw 5.2 scoreless frames from Ryan Stoudemire and Eddie Hiott out of the bullpen while seven difference Buccaneers collected hits capped by Justin Dahill’s game-winning knock in the bottom of the ninth.
The Bucs struck early and looked ready for another big offensive night scoring two in the bottom of the first and 2-0 lead. Jason Miller laced a ball back up the middle to drive in two in his first at-bat and Bucs’ first lead of the night. Georgia Southern (10-10) pitching settled in from there holding the Bucs scoreless until the final frame while tying the ballgame with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.
Cam Weinberger tossed 3.1 innings of two-run ball taking the no-decision before Stoudemire and Hiott took over and tossed 0-after-0.
Junior outfielder Dante Blakeney got the heroics started with leadoff double and was replaced by Payton Holdsworth as a pinch runner. Miller reached on a fielder’s choice and both runners advanced on a throwing error from the Eagles’ Cole Whitney. A walk from Sam Trend-Beacom loaded the bases and strikeout set the stage for Dahill’s game-winner.
How They Scored
- Jason Miller singled home the first two runs of the night with a bases-loaded, two-out single back up the middle.
- Georgia Southern responded in the fourth with a pair of runs to tied it 2-2 before the bullpens settled in and shut down the opposing lineups on a cold, wet night.
- Georgia Southern used five pitchers in relief to shut down the Buccaneer lineup over the final eight frames before Blakeney’s leadoff double in the ninth kickstarted the rally.
- Miller reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on an error then Trend-Beacom walked to load the bases.
- Justin Dahill came off the bench for a pinch-hit appearance with one out and the bases loaded, then proceeded to swing at the first pitch and walk off the Eagles 3-2.
News and Notes
- CSU collected their second walkoff of the season and Dahill collected his first game-winning hit.
- Jason Miller collected a pair of RBI’s and his two-run knock headlined a win that saw seven Bucs collect a hit.
- Both teams combined to use nine pitchers on the night while holding opposing lineups to just 16 combined hits and walking just four batters. Eddie Hiott collected a game-high four punchouts in the 3.0 scoreless innings including the final strikeout to end the top of the ninth in a 2-2 tie and strand a runner at second.
- CSU turned a season-high three double plays in the win and were error-free on a wet night.
What They’re Saying
“I was just trying to look for a fastball out over the plate, maybe something a little away. It was a cold night so I wasn’t really trying to get anything in the air. The wind was knocking everything down so I just tried to get one past the drawn-in infield and hit it hard.” – Dahill on his approach in the ninth.
“It feels good to get the wins. First conference series was tough, but with the momentum and intensity heading into the weekend we’re feeling good.” – Dahill on the team’s midweek wins and upcoming series.
“I just wanted to give the team the best chance to win – that was the most important thing. We’ve been swinging the bat well lately so keeping the game at 2-2 and give our guys a chance to win it was my huge. I was ready to go. We tend to throw a lot of guys during the midweek games so when the ball was put into my hand I was going to go out and do my job no matter how long it was.” – Hiott on his 3.0 scoreless innings.
“These two wins were huge for this team, we needed those especially after last weekend. We tend to start tearing things up when we get hot so the last two days were huge before a big weekend with Radford.” – Hiott on the team’s midweek wins.
Up Next
CSU stays at home in the middle of a five-game homestand as they welcome Radford for a pivotal Big South series from CSU Ballpark. First pitch Friday is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN+ with Saturday set for 4 p.m. and a 1 p.m. first pitch Sunday.