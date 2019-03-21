Bucs walkoff Eagles 3-2 for perfect midweek

“I just wanted to give the team the best chance to win – that was the most important thing. We’ve been swinging the bat well lately so keeping the game at 2-2 and give our guys a chance to win it was my huge. I was ready to go. We tend to throw a lot of guys during the midweek games so when the ball was put into my hand I was going to go out and do my job no matter how long it was.” – Hiott on his 3.0 scoreless innings.