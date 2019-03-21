2 charged after man shot in the leg in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two people have been charged after a shooting Wednesday night in North Charleston.
Tyquan Cooper, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were found in a house on Clara Lane and have been charged with attempted murder as well as possession of a gun during a violent crime, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Officers responded to Orvin Street near Midland Park Road after 9 p.m. and found a man shot in the leg. The victim told officers that the suspect asked about money and marijuana, Pryor said.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.